Dr. Scott Hoopes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoopes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hoopes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Hoopes, MD
Dr. Scott Hoopes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. Hoopes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hoopes' Office Locations
-
1
Epic Psychological Services Pllc2273 E Gala St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 898-8999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoopes?
He cares about his patients. I trust him with my family. He will do nothing save it be in the best interest of the patient's wellbeing. The best physician that I've seen in decades...
About Dr. Scott Hoopes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255368635
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Hlth Sci University
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoopes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoopes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoopes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoopes works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoopes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoopes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoopes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoopes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.