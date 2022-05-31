Dr. Scott Hormel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hormel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hormel, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hormel, MD
Dr. Scott Hormel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Hormel's Office Locations
Orthopedic Physician Associates Mri601 Broadway Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott Hormell, Trisha Dunn, & Julie Woolf have provided me with excellent care over the last decade. I have had both my knees replaced by Dr. Scott and his team. Thanks to their continued help, support & care I now have a new lease on life at 72 years old.
About Dr. Scott Hormel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hormel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hormel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hormel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hormel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hormel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hormel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hormel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hormel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hormel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.