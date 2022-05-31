See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Scott Hormel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Hormel, MD

Dr. Scott Hormel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Hormel works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hormel's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Physician Associates Mri
    601 Broadway Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 31, 2022
    Terry Keifer — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Hormel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hormel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hormel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hormel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hormel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hormel works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hormel’s profile.

    Dr. Hormel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hormel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hormel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hormel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hormel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hormel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

