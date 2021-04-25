Dr. Scott Hrnack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrnack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hrnack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Hrnack, MD
Dr. Scott Hrnack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Action Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1149 Keller Pkwy Ste A, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 562-1040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hrnack?
Yes, I would recommend Dr. Hrnack very highly to anyone! He is friendly, does not rush your appointment, listens very carefully, easy to talk to, and caring! He performed surgery on my knee a few years ago with excellent results & follow ups after surgery!
About Dr. Scott Hrnack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003016718
Education & Certifications
- Plano Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Orthopedic Surgery
