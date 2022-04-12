See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD

Urology
4.8 (460)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD

Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Hubosky works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hubosky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 460 ratings
    Patient Ratings (460)
    5 Star
    (409)
    4 Star
    (41)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr Hubosky was great I highly recommend him. Dealing with kidney stones, he is top rated in my opinion
    Tina — Apr 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD
    About Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD

    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669451605
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hubosky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hubosky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hubosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hubosky works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hubosky’s profile.

    Dr. Hubosky has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    460 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

