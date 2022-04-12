Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD
Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hubosky's Office Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hubosky was great I highly recommend him. Dealing with kidney stones, he is top rated in my opinion
About Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
