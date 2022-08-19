Dr. Scott Hughes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hughes, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Hughes, DPM
Dr. Scott Hughes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe, MI.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialists P C.1042 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 241-0200
- 2 8085 Secor Rd, Lambertville, MI 48144 Directions (734) 856-8900
- 3 1051 S Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48161 Directions (734) 244-5383
Foot & Ankle Specialists PC1060 N MONROE ST, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 241-0200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Very knowledgeable staff. Listened to my concerns and was able to answer and resolve concern.
About Dr. Scott Hughes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043210206
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
