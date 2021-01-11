See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Scott Hung, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Hung, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Hung works at Dr. Scott H Hung MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Medicine
    12435 Beechnut St Ste 105, Houston, TX 77072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 804-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Scott Hung, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003878711
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

