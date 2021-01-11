Dr. Scott Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hung, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Hung, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Hung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Prohealth Medicine12435 Beechnut St Ste 105, Houston, TX 77072 Directions (832) 804-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hung?
Dr. Hung is an excellent doctor. I admire his time and commitment to patients as well as his vast knowledge. I have benefited from being under his care and guidance as it relates to health concerns.
About Dr. Scott Hung, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
