Dr. Scott Hunt, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hunt, MD
Dr. Scott Hunt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 405-1414
Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center323 S 18th Ave Fl 2R, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 405-1414
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 405-1414
Prevea Clinic - St Mary's1715 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunt is exceptional in his Feild but above that he is one of the most caring and kind human beings you will ever meet. Dr. Hunt is a blessing from God.
About Dr. Scott Hunt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati Med Center
- U Cincinnati Med Ctr|University Cincinnati Med Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
