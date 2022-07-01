Dr. Scott Imray, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Imray, DMD
Overview of Dr. Scott Imray, DMD
Dr. Scott Imray, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Imray works at
Dr. Imray's Office Locations
Imray & Gesek - Daniel J Gesek Jr DDS2047 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 250-0063
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks so much you do a fantastic job ! The best around by far I’m absolutely sure … no pain at all the very same day without a pain; just a little rest ! I than god that you helped my life so much !!! Very best wishes always & thanks again for serving our country!!!!!!!
About Dr. Scott Imray, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1740362367
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Imray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.