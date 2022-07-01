Overview of Dr. Scott Imray, DMD

Dr. Scott Imray, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Imray works at Imray & Gesek - Daniel J Gesek Jr DDS in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.