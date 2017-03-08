Dr. Ingber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Ingber, MD
Dr. Scott Ingber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Northwell Health5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 628-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Huntington Hospital
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ingber is great to work with and truly cares about his patients. He is the reason I continue to go back. Rest of the office team is OK, but a little too much of an assembly line to get to the next patient. Not easy to get appointments in the short term for follow up visits.
About Dr. Scott Ingber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ingber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingber has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.