Dr. Ispirescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Ispirescu, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Ispirescu, MD
Dr. Scott Ispirescu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ispirescu's Office Locations
- 1 30131 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 282-0027
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ispirescu?
Great psych. Really cares and takes the time to listen.
About Dr. Scott Ispirescu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023148525
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ispirescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ispirescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ispirescu speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ispirescu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ispirescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ispirescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ispirescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.