Dr. Scott Jacob, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Jacob, MD
Dr. Scott Jacob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
Valley Women's Health - Provo585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (435) 264-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic experience with Dr. Jacob! He listened to me and validated my concerns. Thank you Dr. Jacob.
About Dr. Scott Jacob, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1528184611
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
