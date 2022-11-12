Dr. Scott Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Jacobson, MD
Dr. Scott Jacobson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center Redmond333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Majoris Health Systems
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
On time and thorough
About Dr. Scott Jacobson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- So Calif Ctr Sps Med|Southern California Center for Sports Medicine
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University|Duke University Hospital
- University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.