Dr. Scott James, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. James works at Plymouth Bay Orthopedic Assocs in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.