Overview

Dr. Scott Johnson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Johnson works at Metro Health Southwest in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.