Dr. Scott Johnson, MD
Dr. Scott Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 569 Skyline Dr Ste 100, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 285-1585
Sports Orthopedics and Spine1855 US Highway 51 Byp N Ste B, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 285-1585
- West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780638007
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
