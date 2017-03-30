Dr. Scott Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Johnson, MD
Dr. Scott Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic Surgery890 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson took good care of us. He is awesome. Thank you.
About Dr. Scott Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962500900
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
