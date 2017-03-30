Overview of Dr. Scott Johnson, MD

Dr. Scott Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.