Dr. Scott Johnson, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Greenville, SC
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Johnson, MD

Dr. Scott Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    890 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Port Placements or Replacements
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Scott Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962500900
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

