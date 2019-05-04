Dr. Scott Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Johnson, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Johnson, DO
Dr. Scott Johnson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
- 1 5848 S Fashion Blvd Ste 120, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I went to see Dr. Johnson for a pinky injury. I had an x-ray and an exam.
About Dr. Scott Johnson, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1972545861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.