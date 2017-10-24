Overview of Dr. Scott Jones, DO

Dr. Scott Jones, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Jones works at Psychiatric And Family Services in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Binge Eating Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.