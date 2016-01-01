Overview of Dr. Scott Jorgensen, DPM

Dr. Scott Jorgensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Jorgensen works at ALLINA HEALTH BANDANA SQUARE CLINIC URGE in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.