See All Pediatricians in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Scott Kallor, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Scott Kallor, DO

Pediatrics
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Kallor, DO

Dr. Scott Kallor, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Kallor works at Pediatric Partner in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kallor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Partners LLC
    705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 286-0444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Asthma
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kallor?

    May 29, 2019
    I switched from Avon pediatric and all I can say is best move ever. He is a great doctor.. he cares about your children and is very easy to talk to. The entire staff are great. I spent a year with another doctor who listened to my sons heart over 15x and heard nothing.. first visit with dr. Kallor and he heard a murmur. Again.. all I can say is best move I ever made was switching to this office!
    — May 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Kallor, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Kallor, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kallor to family and friends

    Dr. Kallor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kallor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Kallor, DO.

    About Dr. Scott Kallor, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336147917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Kallor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kallor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kallor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kallor works at Pediatric Partner in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kallor’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Kallor, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.