Dr. Kamelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD
Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Kamelle's Office Locations
Advanced Healthcare3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 352-3100
Aurora West Allis Medical Center8901 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 329-5656
Association of Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 575, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-2330
Aurora Health Center - Mt Pleasant6611 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 504-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamelle?
Saw doctor 12/18/2020 and was told I was not strong enough for surgery. What I would like to know is how does Dr Kamelle know how strong I am. What would happen if he did surgery. Would I die o the table? Also,why stop the chemo, as it seems to be helping me, at least the numbers have gone down. Saw Dr. Bendealy yesterday who had me scheduled for 150 mins of chemo, but when he read your notes from my 12/18 visit he cancelled chemo. I really don’t understand who decides what is best for my treatment. Please let me know why I am not strong enough, and why stop chemo that is working. I appreciate any help you can give me to put my mind at rest. Having cancer is not good, plus wondering what the future will bring is horrible. Thanks Jacqueline Jones Oct 2, 1937
About Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1124020540
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamelle has seen patients for Colpopexy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamelle speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamelle.
