Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD

Oncology
4.5 (38)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD

Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Kamelle works at Aurora Health Center in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Colpopexy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kamelle's Office Locations

    Advanced Healthcare
    3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 352-3100
    Aurora West Allis Medical Center
    8901 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 329-5656
    Association of Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd.
    2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 575, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 385-2330
    Aurora Health Center - Mt Pleasant
    6611 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 504-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colpopexy
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 31, 2020
    Saw doctor 12/18/2020 and was told I was not strong enough for surgery. What I would like to know is how does Dr Kamelle know how strong I am. What would happen if he did surgery. Would I die o the table? Also,why stop the chemo, as it seems to be helping me, at least the numbers have gone down. Saw Dr. Bendealy yesterday who had me scheduled for 150 mins of chemo, but when he read your notes from my 12/18 visit he cancelled chemo. I really don’t understand who decides what is best for my treatment. Please let me know why I am not strong enough, and why stop chemo that is working. I appreciate any help you can give me to put my mind at rest. Having cancer is not good, plus wondering what the future will bring is horrible. Thanks Jacqueline Jones Oct 2, 1937
    Jacqueline Jones — Dec 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124020540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamelle has seen patients for Colpopexy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

