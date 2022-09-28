Overview of Dr. Scott Karlan, MD

Dr. Scott Karlan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Karlan works at Cedars Sinai Sal/Joyce Brandman in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.