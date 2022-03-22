Dr. Scott Kaszuba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaszuba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kaszuba, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Kaszuba, MD
Dr. Scott Kaszuba, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Kaszuba works at
Dr. Kaszuba's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care1247 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Otolaryngology (ENT)24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 130, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 416-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly can’t wrap my head around the negativity about Dr. Kaszuba. He has never been anything but courteous and caring with me. I’ve had thyroid surgery and he is very conscientious about making sure I have regular tests to make sure that my levels are good and that there are no more abnormalities with what’s left of my thyroid. I have, and will continue to, recommend him to everyone I know. I have a very picky friend who is also a patient and raves about Dr. Kaszuba. He is fantastic.
About Dr. Scott Kaszuba, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1518994508
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaszuba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaszuba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaszuba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaszuba has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaszuba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaszuba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaszuba.
