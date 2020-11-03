See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Scott Katzman, MD

Pain Management
4.6 (74)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Katzman, MD

Dr. Scott Katzman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Katzman works at OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL, Fort Pierce, FL, Hollywood, FL, Orlando, FL, Princeton, NJ, Paterson, NJ, Mine Hill, NJ, New York, NY, Millburn, NJ, Oradell, NJ, Manalapan, NJ, Saddle Brook, NJ and Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics and Neurosurgery LLC
    3355 Burns Rd Ste 304, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-2047
  2. 2
    Altamonte Springs Office
    499 E Central Pkwy Ste 130, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 960-1717
  3. 3
    Cadr Olss
    2401 Frist Blvd Ste 7, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 466-0088
  4. 4
    Advanced Orthopaedics and Pain Management
    3500 Taylor St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-2047
  5. 5
    South Browaid Brace Inc
    3500 Tyler St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-2047
  6. 6
    Orlando Office
    6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 960-1717
  7. 7
    NJ Spine and Orthopedic (Princeton, NJ)
    601 Ewing St Ste C3, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  8. 8
    Paterson NJ Office
    680 Broadway Ste 201, Paterson, NJ 07514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  9. 9
    Mine Hill NJ Surgical Center
    195 US Highway 46 Ste 202, Mine Hill, NJ 07803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  10. 10
    New York NY Office
    545 5th Ave Rm 1009, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  11. 11
    Millburn NJ Office
    33 Bleeker St Ste 204, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  12. 12
    Oradell NJ Office
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 100, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  13. 13
    Manalapan NJ Surgical Center
    50 Franklin Ln, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  14. 14
    Saddle Brook NJ Surgical Center
    444 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  15. 15
    Fort Myers
    3610 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-3183
  16. 16
    Advanced Orthopedics
    12401 1 Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 466-0088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Atlantoaxial Fusion
Back Pain
Bone Spur
Broken Neck
Cancer
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Dupuytren's Contracture
Facet Joint Pain
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Fracture
Fracture Care
Hand Conditions
Hip Sprain
Interlaminar Spacer
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Kyphosis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Marfan Syndrome
Middle Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neck Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pinched Nerve in Back
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudoarthrosis
Radiculitis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Infections
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stem Cell Therapy
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 03, 2020
    Great doctor, helped fix my spine issues. Terrific office staff and Ryan, his Patient Advocate was so helpful.
    — Nov 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Scott Katzman, MD
    About Dr. Scott Katzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376590646
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Arizona-Tuscon Az
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Arizona
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Katzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katzman works at OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL, Fort Pierce, FL, Hollywood, FL, Orlando, FL, Princeton, NJ, Paterson, NJ, Mine Hill, NJ, New York, NY, Millburn, NJ, Oradell, NJ, Manalapan, NJ, Saddle Brook, NJ and Fort Myers, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Katzman’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Katzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

