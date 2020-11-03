Dr. Scott Katzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Katzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Katzman, MD
Dr. Scott Katzman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Katzman works at
Dr. Katzman's Office Locations
Advanced Orthopedics and Neurosurgery LLC3355 Burns Rd Ste 304, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (954) 987-2047
Altamonte Springs Office499 E Central Pkwy Ste 130, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 960-1717
Cadr Olss2401 Frist Blvd Ste 7, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 466-0088
Advanced Orthopaedics and Pain Management3500 Taylor St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-2047
South Browaid Brace Inc3500 Tyler St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-2047
Orlando Office6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 960-1717
NJ Spine and Orthopedic (Princeton, NJ)601 Ewing St Ste C3, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (855) 586-2615
Paterson NJ Office680 Broadway Ste 201, Paterson, NJ 07514 Directions (855) 586-2615
Mine Hill NJ Surgical Center195 US Highway 46 Ste 202, Mine Hill, NJ 07803 Directions (855) 586-2615
New York NY Office545 5th Ave Rm 1009, New York, NY 10017 Directions (855) 586-2615
Millburn NJ Office33 Bleeker St Ste 204, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (855) 586-2615
Oradell NJ Office680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 100, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (855) 586-2615
Manalapan NJ Surgical Center50 Franklin Ln, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (855) 586-2615
Saddle Brook NJ Surgical Center444 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (855) 586-2615
Fort Myers3610 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 936-3183
Advanced Orthopedics12401 1 Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 466-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Great doctor, helped fix my spine issues. Terrific office staff and Ryan, his Patient Advocate was so helpful.
About Dr. Scott Katzman, MD
- Pain Management
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376590646
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona-Tuscon Az
- University of Arizona
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
