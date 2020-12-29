Overview of Dr. Scott Kawamoto, MD

Dr. Scott Kawamoto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kawamoto works at Scott T Kawamoto/Kristine M Mds in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.