Dr. Scott Kawamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kawamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Kawamoto, MD
Dr. Scott Kawamoto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kawamoto works at
Dr. Kawamoto's Office Locations
-
1
Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC550 S Beretania St Ste 514, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-2911
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kawamoto?
Super efficient staff, fit me in when I needed an appointment. Dr Kawamoto is highly knowledgeable and compassionate. Easy to talk to, explains everything thoroughly. I trust his judgement.
About Dr. Scott Kawamoto, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245441583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawamoto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawamoto works at
Dr. Kawamoto has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.