Overview

Dr. Scott Keeley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Keeley works at Mngi Digestive Health in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.