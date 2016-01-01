Dr. Scott Keeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Keeley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Keeley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Keeley works at
Locations
-
1
Mngi Digestive Health5705 W Old Shakopee Rd Ste 150, Minneapolis, MN 55437 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keeley?
About Dr. Scott Keeley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457405946
Education & Certifications
- U MN
- U MN
- Fairview U Med Ctr U Mn
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keeley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keeley works at
Dr. Keeley has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.