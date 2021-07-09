Dr. Scott Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Keith, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Keith, MD
Dr. Scott Keith, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Keith works at
Dr. Keith's Office Locations
Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat153 VO TECH DR, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 528-1575Wednesday9:00am - 2:15pm
Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat100 W 4th St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-1575
Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat312 N Chancery St, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 528-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a large cancerous growth removed over his eyebrow, and was sent to Dr. Keith for closure. The very first thing I need to say, is about his demeanor with a patient. If you ever had a family doctor that came to your house, you may be able to relate to our experience with Dr. Keith. He came into the room, never having met us- but 'having read' the chart and knowing why we needed his expertise. He is quiet and confident, and it is a rare quality in this world of 'instant' results! My husband is 92 and hard to converse with. Dr. Keith had him completely relaxed and actually did a limited physical examination, which we do not see, with doctors on the fly to get to the -next-one. The stitches came out today and it's only been a week. Never had any pain, and his recovery has been amazing. The finished 'product' is fantastic. I cannot begin to tell you how safe I felt with this doctor. I think that you would have the same experience- and write the next recommendation!
About Dr. Scott Keith, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184669061
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St University
- Mount Carmel West
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Keith has seen patients for Laryngitis, Nosebleed and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.