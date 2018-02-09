Overview of Dr. Scott Keller, MD

Dr. Scott Keller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.



Dr. Keller works at SSM Health in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Shiloh, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.