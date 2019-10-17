Overview

Dr. Scott Keller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Keller works at Emory at Mountain Park Primary Care in Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.