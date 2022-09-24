Dr. Scott Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kelley, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Kelley, MD
Dr. Scott Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
1
North Carolina Orthopedic Clinc3609 Southwest Durham Dr, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 471-9622
2
Durham Regional Hospital3643 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 681-5816MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr Kelley and his staff as I had my surgery on Tuesday September 20th. After just 3 days I feel about 60 or 70% better already. Hats off to doctor Kelley and his staff for their care and concern
About Dr. Scott Kelley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1114939212
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.