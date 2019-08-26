Overview of Dr. Scott Kelley, MD

Dr. Scott Kelley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kelley works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.