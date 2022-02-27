Overview

Dr. Scott Kelley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Kelley works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.