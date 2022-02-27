Dr. Scott Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kelley, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Kelley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelley has performed multiple complex reconstructive surgeries and helped me heal from a complex condition and diagnosis I have been living with for 7 years. Dr Kelley is compassionate, encouraging, careful and conservative with the surgical approach and plan for his patients. I am grateful to be recommended to Dr Kelley and glad to have access to his team who has always been available to answer questions and support me in my healing process
About Dr. Scott Kelley, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
