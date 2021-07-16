Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Kessler, MD
Dr. Scott Kessler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 45 W 67TH ST, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 496-9300
With Dr Kessler everyone s a star even if you arent. His expertise,his cutting edge tech equipment and his friendly helpful warm demeanor make him one of my fav Dr s of all times. THeres ENT s and then theres Dr Kessler. 5 Stars!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods.