Dr. Scott Kessler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (15)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Kessler, MD

Dr. Scott Kessler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kessler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    45 W 67TH ST, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 496-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
With Dr Kessler everyone s a star even if you arent. His expertise,his cutting edge tech equipment and his friendly helpful warm demeanor make him one of my fav Dr s of all times. THeres ENT s and then theres Dr Kessler. 5 Stars!
Photo: Dr. Scott Kessler, MD
About Dr. Scott Kessler, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285725085
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

