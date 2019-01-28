Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiehlmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD
Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Kiehlmeier's Office Locations
Cooper General Pediatrics6400 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was a lovely experience with the doctor. He checked our baby thoroughly for our baby. He seemed caring and was not rushing like other docs.
About Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750479424
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiehlmeier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiehlmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiehlmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiehlmeier.
