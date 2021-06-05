Overview of Dr. Scott Killmer, MD

Dr. Scott Killmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Killmer works at Plateau Medical Group in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.