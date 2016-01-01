See All General Dentists in Berwyn Heights, MD
Dr. Scott Kim, DDS

Dentistry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Scott Kim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Berwyn Heights, MD. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER

Dr. Kim works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (College Park) in Berwyn Heights, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (College Park)
    6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste M1, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Laurel)
    14333 Laurel Bowie Rd Ste 205, Laurel, MD 20708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3436
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronectomy Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Scott Kim, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1043656655
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Kim, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

