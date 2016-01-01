Dr. Scott Kim, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kim, DDS
Overview
Dr. Scott Kim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Berwyn Heights, MD. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Locations
1
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (College Park)6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste M1, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Directions (301) 786-3440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Laurel)14333 Laurel Bowie Rd Ste 205, Laurel, MD 20708 Directions (301) 786-3436Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Scott Kim, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1043656655
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
