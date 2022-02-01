Dr. Scott Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Center for Pain Management - Greenwood533 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 706-7246Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Center for Special Surgery8805 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 706-7246
Center for Southside Surgery LLC533E E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 706-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Kim. He listens and really tries to help. He spends time to get to know the patient and takes the time to figure out what needs to be done. His office staff is different. They won't call you back. They seem constantly busy. He needs more workers in the office.
About Dr. Scott Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1164650461
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- State University of New York
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
