Overview

Dr. Scott Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Kim works at Center for Pain Management in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.