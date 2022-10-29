Overview of Dr. Scott King, DO

Dr. Scott King, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. King works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.