Overview of Dr. Scott Kirkley, MD

Dr. Scott Kirkley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Kirkley works at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, MO with other offices in Bonne Terre, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.