Dr. Kling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Kling, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Kling, MD
Dr. Scott Kling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Kling works at
Dr. Kling's Office Locations
1
Riverside Hospital Inc. Dba12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 310, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-9988
2
Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg1500 Commonwealth Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 534-9988
3
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-6030
4
Williamsburg Surgery P.c.120 Kings Way Ste 2800, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 645-3775
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kling's for over a year and he continues to impress me. He is kind, caring, and provides ample opportunity for not just questions, but also active discussion. He is safely the best doctor I have been treated by. I am thankful to be his patient. I trust his judgement and welcome his open, honest approach. He continually goes above and beyond, and for the first time, I feel I can ask any question without fear of skepticism or criticism. Simply put - he is wonderful.
About Dr. Scott Kling, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1477715456
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kling works at
Dr. Kling has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
