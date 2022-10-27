See All Otolaryngologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Excelsior Springs Hospital.

Dr. Knappenberger works at Meritas Health ENT in Kansas City, MO with other offices in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health ENT
    9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Meritas Health ENT
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Big Ears
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Enlarged Turbinates
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukoplakia
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1770503484
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Excelsior Springs Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knappenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knappenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knappenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knappenberger has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knappenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Knappenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knappenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knappenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knappenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

