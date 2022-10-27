Overview

Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Excelsior Springs Hospital.



Dr. Knappenberger works at Meritas Health ENT in Kansas City, MO with other offices in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.