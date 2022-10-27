Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knappenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Excelsior Springs Hospital.
Dr. Knappenberger works at
Locations
Meritas Health ENT9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Meritas Health ENT2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knappenberger?
I went and saw Dr. Knappenberger in late September about Nasal Surgery. He stated that I needed Septoplasty surgery to open up my nasal passages. He explained everything that was going to happen in great detail and explained how I would feel each day after the surgery. I went in for Surgery on 10-18-22 which he stated went very well. For the next week, everything happened the way he said it would. I returned on 10-26-22 and he removed the stints and I could already breathe better than I could when I went in for surgery. Dr. Knappenberger is no nonsense and very good at what he does. He cares about his patients and loves what he does. If you need this type of surgery, go see Dr. Knappenberger, he is the best. He has already changed my life. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Scott Knappenberger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1770503484
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- University of Kansas
- Otolaryngology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knappenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knappenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Knappenberger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Knappenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knappenberger has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knappenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Knappenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knappenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knappenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knappenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.