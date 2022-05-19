See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lawton, OK
Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (19)
Map Pin Small Lawton, OK
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM

Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kochenower works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP ORTHOPEDICS AND NEUROSURGERY in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kochenower's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mmg Orthopedics/podiatry
    110 Nw 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 357-3671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Instability
Ankle Sprain
Arthritis of the Ankle
Flat Foot
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Hallux Rigidus
Neuromas
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Work-Related Injuries
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2022
    He is a one of a kind doctor. He is always there for his patients. I had a bunion that another doctor would not fix and made me feel bad about my feet. When I saw Dr. Kochenower he made me feel good about my feet again and was able to perform surgery on my bunion. After the surgery I am doing great and have not had any more problems with my feet. I would reccomend him to anyone!
    Funky Toes — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174848790
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
    Internship
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochenower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kochenower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kochenower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kochenower works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP ORTHOPEDICS AND NEUROSURGERY in Lawton, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kochenower’s profile.

    Dr. Kochenower has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kochenower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kochenower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kochenower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kochenower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kochenower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

