Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM
Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kochenower's Office Locations
Mmg Orthopedics/podiatry110 Nw 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 357-3671
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a one of a kind doctor. He is always there for his patients. I had a bunion that another doctor would not fix and made me feel bad about my feet. When I saw Dr. Kochenower he made me feel good about my feet again and was able to perform surgery on my bunion. After the surgery I am doing great and have not had any more problems with my feet. I would reccomend him to anyone!
About Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1174848790
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Kochenower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kochenower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kochenower has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kochenower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
