Dr. Scott Kohlert, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Kohlert, MD

Dr. Scott Kohlert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health North Campus Tyler.

Dr. Kohlert works at Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Allergic Rhinitis and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kohlert's Office Locations

    Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute
    501 Saunders Ave Ste 320, Tyler, TX 75702 (903) 606-4300
    Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute
    501 S Saunders Ave Ste 320, Tyler, TX 75702 (903) 606-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  UT Health North Campus Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tracheal Surgery
Allergic Rhinitis
Pharyngitis
Tracheal Surgery
Allergic Rhinitis
Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tracheal Surgery
Allergic Rhinitis
Pharyngitis
Dysphagia
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Sinusitis
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glossectomy
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness
Ear Tube Placement
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Nosebleed
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Study
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Dr. Kohlert performed my total thyroidectomy in 2020. My incision looks minimal and has healed, I believe, very well. I've had other thyroidectomy patients tell me that they couldn't believe how minimal my scar appears, especially given how large my goiter was. Dr. Kohlert is professional, congenial, and knowledgeable. He communicates in plain language without speaking down to you as a patient. I would recommend Dr. Kohlert to anyone experiencing ENT issues.
    Dani DeFoe — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Kohlert, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    10 years of experience
    English
    1407358740
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kohlert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohlert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohlert works at Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kohlert's profile.

    Dr. Kohlert has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Allergic Rhinitis and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohlert on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohlert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohlert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohlert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohlert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

