Overview of Dr. Scott Kolbaba, MD

Dr. Scott Kolbaba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Kolbaba works at Personalized Physicians Group in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.