Overview of Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM

Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Koppel works at Family Podiatry and Vein Care in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.