Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (91)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM

Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Koppel works at Family Podiatry and Vein Care in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koppel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Podiatry and Vein Care
    500 NW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 376-5112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 21, 2022
    I can be very dramatic when I have a notion. I really thought Dr. Koppel was going to tell me that I would lose my toe on my very first visit. It was infected and I was worried. He calmed me down. Listened to my concerns and so began our patient doctor relationship. During the time that I visited him I found that he and his staff were friendly, nice and concerned about what and how I was feeling. He even took the time out of his schedule to call me personally to find out what was going wonky with my toe. I trusted him to make the right choices for my treatment. My toe has finally healed and I received my final fist bump from him. Wonderful staff. Wonderful doctor. Very professional yet very human.
    K Waldron — May 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM
    About Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295732741
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Hosp
    Internship
    • Cooper Hosp/Univ MC
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
