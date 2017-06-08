Overview of Dr. Scott Kotzin, DO

Dr. Scott Kotzin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Kotzin works at Mercy Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.