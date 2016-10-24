Dr. Scott Kozin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kozin, MD
Dr. Scott Kozin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Kozin works at
Shriners Hospitals for Children-philadelphia3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 430-4000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kozin is my son Dr. He is just a Angel Thanks "Philadelphia 2002"
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578537775
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kozin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozin.
