Dr. Scott Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Kramer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwich, CT.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester15 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 489-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to patient concerns , friendly , makes a person feel comfortable , very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend him .
About Dr. Scott Kramer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154648186
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
