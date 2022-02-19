Dr. Scott Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Kramer, MD
Dr. Scott Kramer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had initial visit with Dr. Kramer in Feb 2022 to treat a chronic cough. I found Dr. Kramer to be an excellent doctor who patiently and politely examined me and suggested an appropriate treatment. I look forward to seeing Dr. Kramer for a followup appt and would recommend him to anyone seeking an ENT doctor.
About Dr. Scott Kramer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1417363706
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
