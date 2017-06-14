Dr. Scott Kujath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kujath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kujath, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Kujath, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Kujath works at
Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 304, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Overall, Dr. Kujath is a caring, brilliant and knowledgeable doctor / surgeon. He is a wonderful person, astute listener, great communicator, and he has great bedside manners.
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306815873
- University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
